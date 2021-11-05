PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,040 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.67.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total transaction of $1,025,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $64.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.04 and a 1-year high of $70.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.19.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

