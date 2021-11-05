Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $122.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Penske has become the largest dealership group for Freightliner in North America with the acquisition of Warner Truck Centers. Buyout of Kansas City Freightliner is set to fuel Penske's prospects further. Last month, Penske acquired the remaining 51% of its Japanese-based joint venture of premium luxury automotive brands, which is likely to add $250 million in consolidated annual revenues. The auto retailer has another $300 million in annualized revenue of deals in its pipeline that it expects to close either by 2021-end or early 2022. Penske Transportation Solutions (PTS) joint venture and acquisition of Black Horse Carriers are also driving the firm's sales. CarShop expansion offers ample growth visibility. Investor-friendly moves of Penske instill optimism. Given the tailwinds, the stock is viewed as an attractive bet now.”

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PAG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $120.67.

NYSE:PAG opened at $110.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.28. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $114.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.92. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 13.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.11%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

