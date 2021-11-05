Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.810-$0.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $915.40 million-$947.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.55 million.Pentair also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.340-$3.400 EPS.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.07. 10,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pentair has a 1 year low of $50.03 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PNR. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut Pentair from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pentair stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 54,495 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Pentair worth $42,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

