PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Posts Earnings Results

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 36.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS.

Shares of PKI traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,565. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $178.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06. PerkinElmer has a 52 week low of $119.95 and a 52 week high of $192.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.86 target price (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.39.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

