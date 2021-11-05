PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Short Interest Update

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the September 30th total of 223,400 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFSW opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. PFSweb has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $272.58 million, a P/E ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.73.

Get PFSweb alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PFSweb by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 34,839 shares during the period. North Run Capital LP grew its holdings in PFSweb by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 1,054,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 452,019 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in PFSweb during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,537,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 788,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PFSweb by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 371,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 177,385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.