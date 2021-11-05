PIBBLE Achieves Market Cap of $34.89 Million (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $34.89 million and approximately $54,044.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIBBLE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.89 or 0.00054022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.86 or 0.00246146 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.76 or 0.00096515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

PIBBLE Profile

PIB is a coin. PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,204,190,000 coins. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @pibbleio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PIBBLE is https://reddit.com/r/Pibbleio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PIBBLE is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The PIBBLE project, a decentralized and shared platform that protects the value of the creations aims to challenge the status quo in which most of the users don’t recognize that the images they upload daily on social media such as Facebook, Instagram, etc. can be a great asset to them. By developing a decentralized image market through a cryptocurrency called PIBBLE, the platform aims to create a blockchain-based image ecosystem which can allow images to be circulated and distributed on the PIBBLE market platform. “

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

