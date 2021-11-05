Pierre R. Breber Sells 20,000 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CVX stock opened at $113.51 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $70.83 and a one year high of $115.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

