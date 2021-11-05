Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at TD Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $192.00 to $181.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $205.33.

NYSE PXD traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $185.68. 43,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.35. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.82. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $77.10 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

