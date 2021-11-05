Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.80.

About Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR)

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

