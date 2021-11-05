Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC)

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Hanmi Financial in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.56. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Hanmi Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.39 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,357 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 471,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 64,461 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.