Piper Sandler Comments on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.93) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.95). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.54) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 55.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DCPH. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.30.

Shares of DCPH opened at $36.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 90.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 8,556.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

