Piper Sandler Comments on MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MOFG)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) – Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.61. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MidWestOne Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MOFG opened at $33.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 105,150.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 84.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the second quarter worth $259,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

