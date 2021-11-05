Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.22.

Shares of BHC opened at $27.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.55. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $16.46 and a 52-week high of $34.80.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 3,731.54% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 21.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 3.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 66,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.