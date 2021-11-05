Piper Sandler Increases Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target to $274.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $230.00 to $274.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PCTY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price objective (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 price objective on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.54.

Get Paylocity alerts:

PCTY stock opened at $291.00 on Friday. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $154.26 and a twelve month high of $309.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $282.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total value of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.40, for a total transaction of $5,821,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,193 shares of company stock worth $30,533,643 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCTY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,899,000 after purchasing an additional 355,916 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 313,623 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,839,000 after acquiring an additional 242,746 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 261,935 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,091,000 after acquiring an additional 109,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.