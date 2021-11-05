Piper Sandler Trims Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Target Price to $80.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $77.35 on Friday. Globus Medical has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.79.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Globus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 788,749 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $61,151,000 after acquiring an additional 122,392 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,704 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Globus Medical by 21.2% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 17.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,668 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Globus Medical by 9.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,202 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

