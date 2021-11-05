Piper Sandler Weighs in on Umpqua Holdings Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Umpqua in a report issued on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $308.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.66 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist cut shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Umpqua to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Umpqua presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.21.

UMPQ opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $22.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,090,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $426,014,000 after purchasing an additional 753,071 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Umpqua by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,256,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $244,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627,577 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Umpqua by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,456,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Umpqua by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,445,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,274,000 after purchasing an additional 669,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in Umpqua by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,437,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,872,000 after purchasing an additional 192,321 shares during the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Torran B. Nixon sold 5,000 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $105,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.