Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) were up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.66. Approximately 16,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 18,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BKBEF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Pipestone Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.68.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

