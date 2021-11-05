Pitney Bowes Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PBI)

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%.

Pitney Bowes has decreased its dividend by 73.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 52.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Pitney Bowes stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $7.42. 89,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,525. Pitney Bowes has a fifty-two week low of $5.18 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 129.88% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $875.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pitney Bowes will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pitney Bowes stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.79% of Pitney Bowes worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

