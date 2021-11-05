PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. PlayAGS updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05) EPS.

AGS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The company had a trading volume of 571,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,492. PlayAGS has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market cap of $361.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.36.

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.65.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PlayAGS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 1,654.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,327 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.70% of PlayAGS worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Featured Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.