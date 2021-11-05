Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 10,830 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 63,434 shares.The stock last traded at $17.72 and had previously closed at $16.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pliant Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The stock has a market cap of $637.54 million, a P/E ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.02.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 613.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 534.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 25,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after buying an additional 133,331 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 82.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 100,556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 86.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 175,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

