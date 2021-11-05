PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ PLXP opened at $13.73 on Monday. PLx Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.57 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 4.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). On average, analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXP. MSD Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $16,931,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,520,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,819,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of PLx Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

