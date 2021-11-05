Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys New Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,463 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,163,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,857,000 after acquiring an additional 147,232 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp increased its position in M.D.C. by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 73,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 24,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in M.D.C. by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,475,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,668,000 after acquiring an additional 59,824 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in M.D.C. by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

MDC opened at $49.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.50. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.14%. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.95%.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,076 shares of company stock valued at $933,681. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About M.D.C.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.