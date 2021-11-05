Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 5,900 Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FUTU. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 266.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Futu by 165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Futu from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Futu from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Futu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.21.

FUTU stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $204.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. The firm had revenue of $203.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.52 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Profile

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

