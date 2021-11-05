Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 45,100 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 79.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,100 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Popular were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular in the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,908,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,220,000 after buying an additional 475,111 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,951,000 after buying an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Popular by 155.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 58,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 35,331 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

In other news, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $2,150,827.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,052. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BPOP shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $82.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.12. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.94 and a 12 month high of $85.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.09 and its 200 day moving average is $76.79.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.