Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $23.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $24.41.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Porch Group will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $27,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,800 shares of company stock worth $1,095,242. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Porch Group by 191.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,429,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485,106 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $67,260,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 25.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,517,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,028,000 after buying an additional 720,969 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in Porch Group by 38.5% in the second quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 2,444,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,267,000 after buying an additional 679,380 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $36,856,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

