Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Colliers Securities

Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

PSTL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Postal Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Postal Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The stock has a market cap of $264.69 million, a P/E ratio of 276.86 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Postal Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Postal Realty Trust will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

