PotCoin (POT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.56 Million

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded up 36.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $4.56 million and $5,394.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000032 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,259.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,540.08 or 0.07292207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $201.42 or 0.00323517 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $600.00 or 0.00963716 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00086863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.95 or 0.00422344 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.25 or 0.00276659 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.87 or 0.00141142 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,977,837 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

