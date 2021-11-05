Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.56

Power Solutions International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PSIX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.56 and traded as low as $4.15. Power Solutions International shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 125 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $103.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.24.

Get Power Solutions International alerts:

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 706.96% and a negative net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $111.48 million for the quarter.

Power Solutions International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial and transportation end markets.

Featured Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.