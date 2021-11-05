Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) Short Interest Down 16.1% in October

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,200 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 223,100 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

NYSE PDS opened at $42.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.63. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $50.42. The firm has a market cap of $571.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by ($1.56). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,144.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Osmium Partners LLC bought a new position in Precision Drilling in the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the 2nd quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.99% of the company’s stock.

PDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$55.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Precision Drilling from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.73.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.