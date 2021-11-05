Preferred Bank Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.75 Per Share (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.64. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.05 EPS.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens raised Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.60. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $71.53.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,243 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 878,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,558,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 625,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 53,821 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 303,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,234,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,549 shares in the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.69%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

