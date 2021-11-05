Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Receives $78.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.25.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens upgraded Preferred Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.45. 59,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.03. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $34.03 and a 52-week high of $71.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 41.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Preferred Bank will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter worth about $369,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Preferred Bank by 8.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter worth about $426,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

