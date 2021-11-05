Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Hits New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $41.26 and last traded at $41.18, with a volume of 6627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Premier had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.58.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 15,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $593,151.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Alfred Hargraves sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $106,077.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,659,042. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its stake in Premier by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 35,535 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Premier by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Premier by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,467,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,868,000 after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Premier by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Premier by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 352,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,830,000 after acquiring an additional 174,980 shares during the period. 66.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Premier Company Profile (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

