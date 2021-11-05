Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.64

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.635 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.
Shares of TSE PBH traded down C$1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$134.38. 10,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,059. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$133.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$127.76. Premium Brands has a one year low of C$94.56 and a one year high of C$137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 53.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.18 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.5904515 EPS for the current year.
About Premium Brands
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.
See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.