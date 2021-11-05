Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Price Target Raised to C$160.00

Premium Brands (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$141.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. CIBC increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Premium Brands from C$130.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.13.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

Shares of PRBZF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $109.34. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,332. Premium Brands has a 12-month low of $73.38 and a 12-month high of $109.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.36.

Premium Brands Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of a variety of specialty food products. It operates through the Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution segments. The Specialty Foods segment includes the specialty food manufacturing businesses. The Premium Food Distribution segment is comprised of the differentiated distribution and wholesale businesses, and certain seafood processing businesses.

Read More: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.