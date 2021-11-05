Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 3,338,519 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338,519 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 4.48% of Cardinal Health worth $741,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAH. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 19,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $49.16 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

