Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 928,419 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $973,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 41,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 161,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after buying an additional 7,769 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

NYSE:ZBH opened at $137.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.92 and its 200 day moving average is $156.38. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.69 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.55.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.