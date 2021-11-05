Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $605.78 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 56.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,717,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,210,038 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $605,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DE stock opened at $350.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $237.33 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $351.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $346.00 to $297.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $470.00 to $354.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.32.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

