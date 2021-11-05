Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $801.25 Million Stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305,446 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 6.92% of Zynga worth $801,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after buying an additional 449,696 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,188,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Zynga by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,319,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA opened at $7.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -44.06 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.58 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZNGA shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $12.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.05.

In other Zynga news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 52,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $421,088.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,137 shares of company stock worth $1,075,014. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

