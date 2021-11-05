Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 10,140,130 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,429,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,140,130 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $705,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,459,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,828,000 after acquiring an additional 407,179 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,350,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,533,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,755,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,458 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBAN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.64.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.75 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $138,497.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Julie C. Tutkovics sold 3,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total transaction of $59,184.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,874. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

