Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 135,011 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,721,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 135,011 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.48% of Amgen worth $663,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $402,403,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 84.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,358,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $601,863,000 after buying an additional 1,079,366 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 13.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 25,684.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 478,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 476,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 15.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,420,543 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $833,756,000 after buying an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $214.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.03. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 106.32% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

