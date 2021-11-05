Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 23,165 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,671,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,165 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.13% of Nevro worth $774,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 14.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 31.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 380,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,010,000 after buying an additional 90,347 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the second quarter valued at about $14,457,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nevro by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,287,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

NVRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist cut their target price on Nevro from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut Nevro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Redburn Partners cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.17.

In other Nevro news, CEO D Keith Grossman purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $105.07 per share, with a total value of $735,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVRO opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.71 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro Corp. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $188.14.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.83 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.21) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nevro Company Profile

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

