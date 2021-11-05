Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Private Bancorp of America Inc. is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. It provides banking services including Internet banking, retirement accounts, credit card, merchant banking facilities to individuals and businesses. Private Bancorp of America Inc. is based in La Jolla, California. “

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $26.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.54. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $27.51.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Private Bancorp of America will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Private Bancorp of America (PBAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Private Bancorp of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Private Bancorp of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.