Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Up 18.1% in October

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 214,300 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the September 30th total of 181,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 379,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPDN stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.49. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $5.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 44.40% and a negative return on equity of 114.46%. The business had revenue of $1.46 million during the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

