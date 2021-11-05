Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.25 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential downside of 3.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Profire Energy, Inc. manufactures, installs and services oilfield combustion management systems and related burner products. The Company’s products aid oil and natural gas producers in the safe and efficient development and transportation of carbon-based fuels. Its products include Profire 2100 and the Profire 1100, Profire 1100i and fuel-trains or valve-trains, which comprise piping, valves, and controls related to the process of providing fuel to burners, as well as having safety controllers to monitor operations. Profire Energy, Inc. is based in Lindon, Utah. “

Get Profire Energy alerts:

Separately, Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $62.71 million, a PE ratio of -32.50 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative net margin of 9.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profire Energy (PFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Profire Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profire Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.