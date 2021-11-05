PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $3.98 Per Share

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PROG in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.98 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.10. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for PROG’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens downgraded PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $46.55 on Friday. PROG has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $67.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.05.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 29.18% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was down 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PROG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in PROG by 224.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

