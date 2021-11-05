Project Pai (PAI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $981,716.00

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $24.90 million and approximately $981,716.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.13 or 0.00124826 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00018947 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003311 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000037 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,783,748,360 coins and its circulating supply is 1,580,657,559 coins. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.