ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $974.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProPetro stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1,948.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.