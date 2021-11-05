ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
Shares of PUMP stock opened at $9.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. ProPetro has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $974.77 million, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 3.10.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 98,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $984,966.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $310,868.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ProPetro has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
