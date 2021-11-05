PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.240-$-0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $63 million-$64 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.86 million.PROS also updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

PROS stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 2,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,913. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. PROS has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $51.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.94.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 102.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that PROS will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PROS stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 718,531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,590 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.62% of PROS worth $32,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

