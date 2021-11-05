ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.73 ($23.22).

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €14.17 ($16.66) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €15.66 and its 200 day moving average price is €16.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

