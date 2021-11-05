ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €18.50 by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €18.50 ($21.76) price target by analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €19.65 ($23.12).

Shares of ETR:PSM traded down €0.67 ($0.79) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €14.17 ($16.66). 5,521,251 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.90, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.26 ($10.89) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($22.35). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.58.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

